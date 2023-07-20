Criminal charges could be coming for owner of emotional support pot-bellied pig

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest development in the case of a Newton family hoping to find a way to keep its pot-bellied pig includes possible charges and a legal challenge. The Grigoreva family said the pot-bellied pig, Ginger, is an emotional support animal for their oldest son, Owen.

And while city leaders have expressed sympathy for the family’s situation, commissioners this spring, opted against changing its ordinance that doesn’t allow Ginger in the city’s limits. Because Owen’s mother, Jessica Grigoreva refuses to move Ginger or surrender the pet, she could face criminal charges.

In May, Jessica addressed city commissioners, explaining the purpose Ginger serves for her son. She cited allergies as the reason a pot-bellied pig works better as a support animal for her son than a dog would.

She also made a case for why pot-bellied pigs shouldn’t be considered livestock, which is why by ordinance, Ginger’s not allowed to live in town.

Jessica said she’s tried to say positive, hoping for a positive resolution to the issue that began with an anonymous complaint about Ginger, although other neighbors have supported the pot-bellied pig being around, even coming over to pet her and feed her. Support in recent months has expanded across the U.S., as well as in Canada and the U.K.

“The thought that we may have to remove her has been very difficult for everyone in our house,” Jessica said.

Because of her refusal to move Ginger away from her family, Jessica said she’s being criminally charged with harboring an animal. The situation caught the attention of Attorney David Graham, now contesting the ordinance, arguing that it’s unjust in Ginger’s case.

“In this case, pigs are allowed in the city of Newton under certain circumstances, just not purely as a pet,” Graham said. “That’s not right. That doesn’t make sense. That’s not rational.”

While the Grigoreva family does have options if they have to rehome Ginger, for Owen, they’re not taking that step.

“At the end of the day, the mental health of my son would be compromised. It’s not an option,” Jessica said.

Ahead of Jessica’s court appearance, there is a protest planned Thursday afternoon outside Newton City Hall, to show support for the family.

