Criminal charges could be coming for owner of emotional support pot-bellied pig

Newton family with their pot-bellied pig, Ginger
Newton family with their pot-bellied pig, Ginger(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest development in the case of a Newton family hoping to find a way to keep its pot-bellied pig includes possible charges and a legal challenge. The Grigoreva family said the pot-bellied pig, Ginger, is an emotional support animal for their oldest son, Owen.

And while city leaders have expressed sympathy for the family’s situation, commissioners this spring, opted against changing its ordinance that doesn’t allow Ginger in the city’s limits. Because Owen’s mother, Jessica Grigoreva refuses to move Ginger or surrender the pet, she could face criminal charges.

In May, Jessica addressed city commissioners, explaining the purpose Ginger serves for her son. She cited allergies as the reason a pot-bellied pig works better as a support animal for her son than a dog would.

She also made a case for why pot-bellied pigs shouldn’t be considered livestock, which is why by ordinance, Ginger’s not allowed to live in town.

Jessica said she’s tried to say positive, hoping for a positive resolution to the issue that began with an anonymous complaint about Ginger, although other neighbors have supported the pot-bellied pig being around, even coming over to pet her and feed her. Support in recent months has expanded across the U.S., as well as in Canada and the U.K.

“The thought that we may have to remove her has been very difficult for everyone in our house,” Jessica said.

Because of her refusal to move Ginger away from her family, Jessica said she’s being criminally charged with harboring an animal. The situation caught the attention of Attorney David Graham, now contesting the ordinance, arguing that it’s unjust in Ginger’s case.

“In this case, pigs are allowed in the city of Newton under certain circumstances, just not purely as a pet,” Graham said. “That’s not right. That doesn’t make sense. That’s not rational.”

While the Grigoreva family does have options if they have to rehome Ginger, for Owen, they’re not taking that step.

“At the end of the day, the mental health of my son would be compromised. It’s not an option,” Jessica said.

Ahead of Jessica’s court appearance, there is a protest planned Thursday afternoon outside Newton City Hall, to show support for the family.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates
Sixteen people suffered injuries, non-life-threatening, in a multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg...
16 injured, 1 seriously in pileup on Kellogg in W. Wichita
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Xavier Becker.
Arrest made in Friday’s road-rage shooting in Wichita
Kenlee Wallace, 15, died in a UTV crash Sunday, July 16 in Missouri. After moving to Kansas,...
Eureka teen killed in Missouri UTV crash, community rallies around family

Latest News

generic
Five injured, one critically in crash near MacArthur and Seneca
Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment...
Governor Kelly announces nearly $5 million from CDC to support Kansans with diabetes
Wichita police reached out to the public Wednesday, July 19, asking for help in the search for...
Wichita police ask for help in search for teens reported as runaways
Ottawa County Fair features rides from Wichita's Joyland