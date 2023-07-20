Former KU Athletic Director Lew Perkins dies at 78

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas on Wednesday confirmed the death of former KU Athletic Director Lew Perkins. The man who led the department from June 2003 to September 2011 was 78 years old.

A news release from KU Athletics said Perkins’ career in college athletics spanned more than 40 years. Among his career stops was service as Wichita State University’s athletic director from 1983 to 1987. He arrived at KU after serving as athletics director at the University of Connecticut for 13 years. 2008 was a year of career highlights for Perkins with KU’ football team winning the Orange Bowl in January, the men’s basketball team winning the national championship in early April.

“In the summer of 2008, Perkins topped the public voting in TIME Magazine’s online poll of the best sports executives in the world. He was the only college sports administrator to make TIME’s list of 35 individuals, which included team owners, team managers, league commissioners and other executives from around the world,” KU Athletics said.

Among those discussing Perkins’ impact at KU was Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self.

“Lew did a lot of good things in his time here at KU,” Self said. “He was a big contributor in us changing the mindset of the athletic department and also competing for championships on a more consistent level. Our hearts go out to Gwen and the family. The one thing I will remember most about Lew was he always put the student-athletes first, and the student-athletes that got to know him well, all loved him.”

