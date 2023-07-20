Garden City man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a March 2021 homicide. Alfonso Fajardo, 39, faces multiple charges for his involvement in the shooting death of Victor Cabrera, 32.

In March 2021, Garden City police officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of W. Fulton Street. When they arrived, they found Cabrera with a gunshot wound to the head. Cabrera was flown to Wichita for his injuries and he later died.

On Wednesday, police arrested Fajardo during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of N. 2nd Street. Fajardo was booked in the Finney County Jail on allegations of second-degree murder, aggravated intimidation of a witness and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

