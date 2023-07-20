Jayhawks fans have chance to win spot in crowd at Maui Jim Maui Invitational

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jayhawks fans from around the nation have a chance to enter to win a drawing to watch the team in the Maui Invitational in November.

While the Maui Jim Maui Invitational tournament has long been a popular event, officials said it has not always been easy to get to the island. In 2023, the Inviational and its partners will make a trip to witness the Maui Magic through the Maui Jim Maui Inviational Fan Sweepstakes.

Tournament officials noted that one winner and a guest will get two All-Tournament tickets, two Stadium Club hospitality passes, a 5-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 160,000 HawaiianMiles from Hawaiian Airlines, a gift card for two pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses and an exclusive tour and lunch at Maui Brewing Co.

The 40th annual tournament will host the University of Kansas Men’s Jayhawks as well as Gonzaga, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade as they go head to head in the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui between Nov. 20 and 22.

“Not only does this year have one of the most highly anticipated fields in Maui history, it’s also the 40th year of the Tournament, which to me means we are in store for even more Maui Magic. If there was ever a year to pack into the Lahaina Civic Center for can’t-miss basketball, it’s this one, " said Andy Katz, NCAA March Madness Analyst and Maui Jim Maui Invitational Representative. “Thanks to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Fan Sweepstakes, one lucky fan and a guest will get to soak up the sun, surf and hoops right alongside yours truly - so make sure you enter to win this unmatched Maui experience!”

Tournament officials indicated that teams who have participated in the Invitational have gone on to win 72 of 83 NCAA Championships - 7 of those have gone on to win the National Championship, including KU.

The sweepstakes will remain open between July 20 and Aug. 20, 2023. To enter or view a complete set of rules and regulations, click HERE.

For fans who wish to buy tickets directly, packages will go on sale the week of Aug. 7 for packages and Nov. 17 for single games. For more information, click HERE.

