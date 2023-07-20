Kansas Highway Patrol checks buses ahead of new school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troopers for the Kansas Highway Patrol were at First Student Center on Thursday ensuring students are safe on their travels to and from school.

Every July and August, KHP troopers partner with school districts across the state to check all school buses and ensure they are in proper working condition.

“We go through and do an exterior and interior inspection as well,” said KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden. “We’re checking all of the lights on the outside of the bus, checking the emergency exits, the mirrors, the tires; making sure everyone’s got a fire extinguisher, a first aid, CPR kit in there. Everything that the bus driver would need on a day-to-day basis just in case there would be some type of emergency out there.”

A decal will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield for any bus or school vehicle passing inspection. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and a Trooper re-checks the vehicle.

Last year, the KHP inspected 10,812 buses and other school vehicles for defects.

