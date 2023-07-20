Kansas Highway Patrol checks buses ahead of new school year

Troopers for the Kansas Highway Patrol were out at the First Student on Thursday inspecting...
Troopers for the Kansas Highway Patrol were out at the First Student on Thursday inspecting buses ahead of the new school year.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troopers for the Kansas Highway Patrol were at First Student Center on Thursday ensuring students are safe on their travels to and from school.

Every July and August, KHP troopers partner with school districts across the state to check all school buses and ensure they are in proper working condition.

“We go through and do an exterior and interior inspection as well,” said KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden. “We’re checking all of the lights on the outside of the bus, checking the emergency exits, the mirrors, the tires; making sure everyone’s got a fire extinguisher, a first aid, CPR kit in there. Everything that the bus driver would need on a day-to-day basis just in case there would be some type of emergency out there.”

A decal will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield for any bus or school vehicle passing inspection. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and a Trooper re-checks the vehicle.

Last year, the KHP inspected 10,812 buses and other school vehicles for defects.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Sixteen people suffered injuries, non-life-threatening, in a multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg...
16 injured, 1 seriously in pileup on Kellogg in W. Wichita
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
generic
5 injured, 1 critically in crash near MacArthur and Seneca
Newton family with their pot-bellied pig, Ginger
Criminal charges could be coming for owner of emotional support pot-bellied pig

Latest News

McPherson High School in McPherson, Kansas
McPherson Schools approve election for $88 million bond issue
Russell High School
Russell school district dealing with chronic absenteeism
Russell High School in Russell, Kansas
More than 1 in 4 Russell students ‘chronically absent,’ district addresses concern
Butler Community Collegea
Butler Community College potentially included in breach of National Student Clearinghouse