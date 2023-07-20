KU alumni team Mass Street to host meet and greet in Wichita Friday

July 19, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA; TBT ©KellyRoss
July 19, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA; TBT ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After watching their beloved Jayhawk alumni compete as Mass Street in The Basketball Tournament at Charles Koch Arena Wednesday night, Wichita area KU fans will be able to meet some of their favorite alumni Friday night.

Mass Street will be hosting a meet and greet at Chicken N Pickle (1240 N Greenwich Rd) on July 21 from 6-8 pm. Fans will be able to receive autographs and pictures with a ticket to the event. Tickets are $20 per person at the door.

Players on the Mass Street roster include Thomas Robinson, Keith Langford, Brandon Rush, Mario Little and more.

After their win Wednesday over We are D3, Mass Street will now face off against Mizzou’s alumni team, Show Me Squad, Saturday afternoon at 3 pm.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Sixteen people suffered injuries, non-life-threatening, in a multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg...
16 injured, 1 seriously in pileup on Kellogg in W. Wichita
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
generic
5 injured, 1 critically in crash near MacArthur and Seneca
Newton family with their pot-bellied pig, Ginger
Criminal charges could be coming for owner of emotional support pot-bellied pig

Latest News

July 19, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA; TBT ©KellyRoss
Mass Street TBT 7-19
Tejay Cleland sat down with Kansas State starting quarterback Will Howard at Big 12 Media Days...
WATCH: Interview with K-State’s Will Howard at Big 12 Media Days
Kansas Head Football Coach
Big 12 football media days kick off in Texas
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Tang found to be most-well respected college basketball coach on social media