KU alumni team Mass Street to host meet and greet in Wichita Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After watching their beloved Jayhawk alumni compete as Mass Street in The Basketball Tournament at Charles Koch Arena Wednesday night, Wichita area KU fans will be able to meet some of their favorite alumni Friday night.

Mass Street will be hosting a meet and greet at Chicken N Pickle (1240 N Greenwich Rd) on July 21 from 6-8 pm. Fans will be able to receive autographs and pictures with a ticket to the event. Tickets are $20 per person at the door.

Players on the Mass Street roster include Thomas Robinson, Keith Langford, Brandon Rush, Mario Little and more.

After their win Wednesday over We are D3, Mass Street will now face off against Mizzou’s alumni team, Show Me Squad, Saturday afternoon at 3 pm.

