Man arrested in 2006 rape case appears in court
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of rape in 2006 in Sedgwick County makes a first appearance in court.
Roman Vela was arrested earlier this year at the Mexican border.
He’s charged with one count of rape. His bond is set at $1 million.
A criminal complaint accuses Vela of raping a child under 14 in December of 2006.
