Members of Wichita Fireworks Committee weigh-in on Fourth of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita released results for this past Fourth of July. It comes as this was the city’s first year allowing the shooting off of aerial fireworks. Next year, the sale of aerial fireworks will be allowed.

The Wichita Fire Department said this year, 39 people were injured, which is consistent with the five-year average of 40 people injured. Five citations were issued, and at least five fires were started by fireworks. The data and other information collected help shape the city’s fireworks policy.

Alex Martinez has been asking for people’s feedback on the new firework ordinance, which he says was a good step for the city.

“I think it was successful. Our city, over the years, has enjoyed aerial fireworks anyway despite the ordinance. this year, I really did think the time limit helped,” said Martinez.

He and Ronald Kinkor are members of the Wichita Fireworks Committee which would consider the sale of aerial fireworks for next year. Kinkor’s concern is that he’s still hearing the sound of fireworks even after the cutoff date.

“If they follow the law and did it during the timeframe that is allowed, then perhaps I could say, ‘we could live with this,’ but there’s too many people that are living outside the parameters,” Kinkor said.

