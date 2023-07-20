Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed just east of Kearney on Thursday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the plane went down in a cornfield in the area of NE 150th Street and Cordell Road.

First responders said the pilot, a Kansas man, died at the scene of the crash.

The plane had just taken off from the Midwest Regional Air Center, a Clay County-owned airport.

Law enforcement stated the plane was a privately owned twin-engine Piper aircraft, had just fueled up and had 140 gallons of fuel on board, contributing to the aircraft catching fire.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash, but the plane struck power lines as it descended and knocked down live wires. Some residents were without power until the lines could be repaired.

The identity of the pilot has not been released.

