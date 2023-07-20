Report released on crash that killed Kansas anti-abortion advocate

Mark Gietzen
Mark Gietzen
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its report on the plane crash that killed Kansas anti-abortion advocate Mark Gietzen in May.

Gietzen’s Cessna 172 D took off from Newton on May 14 destined for Glen Ullin, N.D., before crashing near Chambers, Neb. There were no records of Gietzen, who was 69, filing a flight plan or obtaining a weather brief. There were no recorded communications from the pilot during the flight.

Several witnesses reported hearing a plane flying low over a residential area about 1.6 miles south of the crash site on the night of the crash. Another witnesses saw the plane flying low, “about twice the level of the trees.” The witness said the airplane’s landing light was on, which video surveillance from a nearby home confirmed. There were low clouds and mist in the area when witnesses saw the plane.

The airplane crashed into a rural cow pasture about 14 miles south of an airport in O’Neill, Neb. Evidence at the crash site was consistent with the airplane impacting terrain in a slight nose-down, wings-level altitude.

