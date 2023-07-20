Severe storms across Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last night’s showers and storms have come to a stop but keep the umbrellas close. Another chance of widespread showers and storms will move across Kansas tonight. In addition to heavy rainfall, some of the storms will be severe, producing large and damaging wind gusts.

Before the storms return, we are looking at decreasing clouds and highs in the near normal lower 90s this afternoon. However, when you include the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

Expect the storms, possibly severe, to arrive in the Wichita area after 11 pm. Occasional rain and thunder will linger into Friday morning before coming to a stop by 9 am, if not sooner.

Cooler, and less humid conditions are on tap Friday and Saturday with highs generally in the middle to upper 80s, or 5-10 degrees below normal.

Looking ahead… confidence is now high that a long-lasting heat wave will take over next week. Most days will get close to, if not exceed 100 degrees, while than risk of rain stays near zero.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storms likely after 11 pm. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Morning showers; clearing and cooler. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 83.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 88. Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 94. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 73. High: 99. Sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 75. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

