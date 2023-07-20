Teachers, parents weigh in ahead of vote on Central Plains school district’s fate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In less than two weeks, voters in the Central Plains school district will determine the fate of USD 112. The question of whether to dissolve the district is on the Aug. 1 ballot in response to the decision to close Wilson Junior/Senior High School.

In January, the school board in the Central Plains district voted to close Wilson’s junior and senior high school, citing financial issues. A petition filed in Ellsworth County to disorganize the school district set wheels in motion for voters to make that call.

During otherwise quiet days in the town of Holyrood, the big question on the Aug. 1 ballot is making some noise.

“I’m concerned for my job. I’m concerned for all my friends who are teachers in our district,” said Central Plains Elementary School teacher Tanner Dahlke.

The question on the ballot is labeled KSA 72-635. A vote “yes” dissolves the Central Plains school district. A vote “no” keeps the district intact.

Along with 107 full-time employees in the school district being out of a job if the “yes” vote passes, some families in USD 112 say they might have to move.

“I grew up in the Chapman area and I could move back home and put my kids in that school district,” Central Plains parent Jessie Habiger said. “It’s a very scary feeling to think about what that would look like for us.”

The Kansas State Board of Education said it’s unclear where Central Plains students would attend if the district dissolved. Parents said trying to explain that to their children hasn’t been easy.

“They have the fear of, ‘what’s going to happen?’ And if a ‘yes’ vote happens, we will spend the entire year not knowing where we will end up,” Central Plains parent Samantha Stueder said.

With a population of a little more than 400 people, Holyrood and other communities in the district rely on small businesses. People on the “vote no” side say the local economy could suffer if the school district dissolves.

“Lost jobs, lost revenue that stays in the community, all those things that would heavily impact our business,” said H&M Communications Owner Brandon Koch, in Holyrood.

With less than two weeks until Aug. 1, “vote no” supporters say the word “unity” will be guiding them to the polls.

