Where’s Shane? Pretty Prairie Rodeo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Yeehaw! It’s time for the Pretty Prairie Rodeo!

This morning we’re out in Pretty Prairie getting a look at all the fun things you can do if you come on out to this four-day event that’s attended by Rodeo fans from all over!

You can find more information on everything going on at www.pprodeo.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com