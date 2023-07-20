Where’s Shane? Pretty Prairie Rodeo

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Yeehaw! It’s time for the Pretty Prairie Rodeo!

This morning we’re out in Pretty Prairie getting a look at all the fun things you can do if you come on out to this four-day event that’s attended by Rodeo fans from all over!

You can find more information on everything going on at www.pprodeo.com.

