Wichita police ask for help in search for teens reported as runaways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the span of about three hours Wednesday evening, the Wichita Police Department reached out to the public with a pair of Facebook posts concerning two teens reported missing. Both teens are 13.

In the first post, shared a little before 5 p.m., police ask for help in the search for Eduardo Rivera (pictured on the left). The teen stands about 5′6 and weighs about 170 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and was last known to be in the area of 3100 South Yale.

In the second post, shared a little before 8 p.m. police ask for help in the search for Elisia Hurst, last seen in the area of 800 North Spaulding, in Riverside. While police didn’t include a detailed description of Hurst, there was a clearer photo the department shared.

Anyone who sees either teen should call 911, police said.

