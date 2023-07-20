Wichita police ask for help in search for teens reported as runaways

Wichita police reached out to the public Wednesday, July 19, asking for help in the search for...
Wichita police reached out to the public Wednesday, July 19, asking for help in the search for two 13-year-olds reported as runaways.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the span of about three hours Wednesday evening, the Wichita Police Department reached out to the public with a pair of Facebook posts concerning two teens reported missing. Both teens are 13.

In the first post, shared a little before 5 p.m., police ask for help in the search for Eduardo Rivera (pictured on the left). The teen stands about 5′6 and weighs about 170 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and was last known to be in the area of 3100 South Yale.

In the second post, shared a little before 8 p.m. police ask for help in the search for Elisia Hurst, last seen in the area of 800 North Spaulding, in Riverside. While police didn’t include a detailed description of Hurst, there was a clearer photo the department shared.

Anyone who sees either teen should call 911, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates
Xavier Becker.
Arrest made in Friday’s road-rage shooting in Wichita
Kenlee Wallace, 15, died in a UTV crash Sunday, July 16 in Missouri. After moving to Kansas,...
Eureka teen killed in Missouri UTV crash, community rallies around family
12 News
Silver Alert canceled: Wichita woman found after leaving facility
FILE
Wichita chiropractor pleads guilty in money laundering, COVID-19 fraud case

Latest News

Ottawa County Fair features rides from Wichita's Joyland
Wichita board discusses changes to animal shelter, addresses overcrowding
Kansas Athletics confirms the death of former AD Lew Perkins.
Former KU, Wichita State Athletic Director Lew Perkins dies at 78
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Misty and Mia