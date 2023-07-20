Wind & some heavy rain with storms overnight

Cooler temperatures and less humidity arrive Friday
Western Kansas faces some wind & heavy rain threats
Western Kansas faces some wind & heavy rain threats(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms will once again be the threat during the evening and overnight. Strong winds and heavy rain will be the main focus for western Kansas, while central and eastern Kansas should escape the severe risk.

Any leftover rain early Friday will end by mid-morning with some afternoon clearing likely. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and the humidity will be decreasing throughout the day too. Expect a light north to northeast wind.

The upcoming weekend looks dry for most of the state. There’s a chance of isolated evening storms for central and northern Kansas, but they will most likely remain very spotty. Highs will stay in the 80s Saturday before getting back into the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

Hotter and drier weather will setup for Kansas next week, with highs approaching 100 by midweek.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storms likely after 11 pm. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Morning showers; turning partly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 64.

Sat: High: 87 Mostly sunny. An isolated evening storm possible.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 71 Sunny.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

