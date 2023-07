WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and at least three others injured after a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 135, just north of 13th Street.

Northbound I-135 traffic is closed at 13th following the crash reported a little before 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com