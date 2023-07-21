City of Wichita recommends $177K in settlement for sewer backup

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is recommending a settlement of $177,500 to five claimants for a sewer backup involving five homes on E. Sunnybrook Court in 2019.

The payments would range from $31,500 to $46,500 for the backups on May 8 and May 13 more than four years ago. The City is recommending a vote to settle at a City Council meeting on Tuesday due to the risk of an adverse judgment at trial.

The payment is proposed to be paid from the City’s self insurance fund.

