Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state

Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Invision)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An icon in the world of music, television and movies is coming to Kansas in mid-August to celebrate success in the Sunflower State with an initiative that’s expanded globally. On Aug. 14, Dolly Parton will be present to celebrate statewide success of her Imagination Library program at a closed event hosted by the Imagination Library of Kansas.

Through the Imagination Library, each month, children from birth to age five receive free books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library began in 1995 in Tennessee and in nearly three decades has gifted more than 200 million books worldwide.

In a news release announcing Parton’s visit to the Sunflower State, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said, “Pratt has the distinction of starting the first Imagination Library site outside Tennessee in 2005.

“Today, Kansas is celebrating over 52,200 children enrolled and celebrating the milestone of gifting more than 3.8 million books to children since 2005,” Kelly’s office explained.

Parton started the Imagination Library 10 years earlier “to foster her love of reading for the children within her home county.” Parton drew inspiration for the program from her father’s inability to read.

You can learn more about the Imagination Library and how to get involved here: https://imaginationlibrary.com/.

