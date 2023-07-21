Estimated $2 million child care center breaks ground in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend is addressing one of the town’s biggest issues with the construction of a new child care center. Thursday morning, the group, Advancing Barton County Childcare, broke ground on the new building set to open next spring or summer.

State grants and donations are funding the estimated $2 million center, expected to provide child care for up to 59 children ages five and younger. The hope with the center is to draw more young families to Great Bend.

“It goes back to the employers. If we want to be able to grow our workforce and retain the workforce we have, we have got to be able to support our youngest population too and provide them with opportunities,” said Great Bend Economic Development, Inc. President Sara Arnberger.

Arnberger said construction will begin soon on the child care center in Great Bend and plans are in the works for another center in Hoisington.

