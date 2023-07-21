Former Jayhawks, Wildcats, Shockers move on in TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The annual basketball tournament featuring teams comprised of former college stars marches on with all three Kansas teams advancing to the second round. The Basketball Tournament consists of 64 teams spread out across eight locations, all vying for a $1 million prize.

The host AfterShocks, consisting mostly of former Wichita State standouts and seeded No. 1 in the Wichita Regional at Charles Koch Arena, took the court Thursday night, beating the No. 8-seed B1 Ballers, 66-54.

The After Shocks will take on a Memphis alumni team, the Beale Street Boys, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Koch Arena.

Purple and Block, Kansas State’s alumni team, also came out strong in their opener Thursday, advancing to the second round in Wichita after downing DaGuys Stl., 72-59.

Purple and Black returns to Koch Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday to take on Team Arkansas.

On the first day of tournament action Wednesday in Wichita, a group of former Kansas Jayhawks, led by Thomas Robinson’s 21 points and 15 rebounds, came back to beat We Are D3 in an Elam-Ending thriller, 70-67. The KU alumni team, Mass Street, moves on for a Border-War revival against Missouri’s alumni team the Show Me Squad. Mass Street and the Show Me Squad tip off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Koch Arena.

You can follow TBT action at the four regional sites across the country on the tournament’s website.

