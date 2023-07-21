Local hospitals preparing after Pfizer takes hit from N.C. tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local hospitals are preparing for change after the drug supplier Pfizer took a direct hit by an EF-3 tornado Wednesday at its North Carolina factory.

The factory made nearly 25 percent of Pfizer’s sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals, and 50,000 pallets of medicine were destroyed. Experts say this could put even more pressure on an already strained drug supply at hospitals.

This will not affect prescriptions you get from your local pharmacies -- the drugs affected are those used in hospital settings like anesthesia drugs and anti-infectives. Hospitals such as Wesley, Ascension Via Christi and Susan B. Allen in El Dorado are taking steps to make sure they’re ready for any potential shortage.

“They manufacture a wide variety of things that hospitals use, such as anesthetics, large IV bags, sterile products,” Susan B. Allen clinical pharmacist Cara Nuse said. “So it could have an impact on any hospital that takes their supply from that plant.”

Ascension Via Christi representatives are telling providers that their pharmacy is working with “The Resource Group” to develop a contingency plan in anticipation of a potential shortage in certain drugs.

In response to the damaged plant, Wesley Healthcare said it is unaware what, if any, impact the damage will have on the pharmaceuticals used there. The hospital said it is able to navigate complex supply chain issues so its patients are minimally affected.

If those shortages do occur, it should not keep you from acquiring your daily medications.

“(The shortage is) not going to be medications that you’re going to go to your local pharmacy to pick up,” Nuse said. “So most people will not be directly impacted on their day-to-day, but people in the hospital could see some impacts there.”

The specifics of which drugs might be involved in a shortage and how long that shortage will last aren’t yet clear. Until we find out, hospitals here have several tools to help minimize the fallout.

“Fortunately and unfortunately we’ve been seeing a lot of shortages or supply chain issues in the recent years, the past couple of years, so we’re equipped to deal with this now,” Nuse said. “We try to look ahead to see if we’re able to source these medications or supplies from other manufacturers that make them that we can get in the meantime.”

