Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in I-135 crash that killed father, critically injured daughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday Update: An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of DUI following a deadly crash on I-135 in Wichita near East 13th Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed Caleb Faron, of Bel Aire, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. He’s since bonded out.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed 18-year-old Caleb Faron on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on suspicion of DUI after a crash that killed 31-year-old Uriel Orosco. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

The KHP suspects impairment and is awaiting toxicology. The agency will work with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether more charges will be filed.

According to the KHP’s online crash log, Uriel Orosco, 31 of Wichita, died in the crash. His 6-year-old daughter was critically hurt. His wife and 2-old son had minor injuries.

Original story posted Thursday, July 20, 2023

One person is dead and at least three others injured, one critically, after a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 135, just north of 13th Street.

Northbound I-135 traffic was blocked at 13th following the crash reported a little before 8 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated at the scene but as of late Thursday night hadn’t confirmed further information into what led up to the crash.

