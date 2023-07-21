Much cooler today / heat coming in next week

The heat returns early next week with highs in the lower 100s.
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms are lingering this morning, but everyone will begin drying out by mid-to-late morning. This afternoon you can expect high temperatures to be much cooler into the upper 70s and low 80s around the state with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Cooler, and less humid conditions are on tap into the weekend with highs generally in the middle to upper 80s, or 5-10 degrees below normal. We are watching for a slight storm chance on Saturday afternoon - evening around the state. Storms will be very isolated, and most will remain dry, but you’ll need to still keep an eye on radar if you have outdoor plans.

Looking ahead… confidence is now high that a long-lasting heat wave will take over next week. most days will get close to, if not exceed 100 degrees, while the risk of rain stays near zero.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Morning rain and storms becoming mostly sunny. wind: NE/N 5-15. high: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. wind: N 5-10. low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storms.. wind: SW 5-10. high: 87.

Sun: low: 67. high: 91. Sunny.

Mon: low: 71. high: 95. Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: low: 74. high: 99. Sunny and hot.

Wed: low: 75. high: 100. Sunny and hot.

Thu: low: 76. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

