Power needed for Panasonic plant could lead to Evergy rate hike

Evergy
Evergy(KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The construction of Panasonic’s new battery production facility near Kansas City could mean another hike on electric bills. Every said Kansas customers, including those outside of Kansas City, could be shouldering the brunt of costs for infrastructure upgrades that include new substations and transmission lines.

Evergy state the amount of energy used by Panasonic would be the equivalent of a small city and that the company likely will be eligible for the same electric rates available to any customer. With Panasonic’s facility already expected to receive about $8 billion in local, state and federal incentives for its construction, Kansas Rep John Carmichael, D-Wichita, said another rate increase could push some Evergy customers to a breaking point.

“We are looking at rapid increases in electric rates, even without the Panasonic plant, based o this new rate application,” Carmichael said. “We are looking at rate increases that are going to be so severe that I believe some Kansans won’t be able to afford electricity. We need to take this seriously.”

In a statement, the Citizens United Ratepayer Board said it’s evaluating this issue and will insist that the amount that Evergy proposes to charge its customers won’t be excessive. 12 News also reached out to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office who said, in part, “While utility infrastructure is always a discussion point in these projects, we believe that these types of investments will continue to have a positive economic impact and help reduce the burden of Kansas ratepayers.”

