Spotty Saturday storm; heating up again soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet start to the weekend with some cooler temperatures and lower humidity for all areas of the state. However, it won’t stay that way for long as heat starts building up later in the weekend and much hotter weather settles in for next week.

Expect Saturday to have highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of the state. A few storms will try and develop along and north of I-70 mid to late afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely, but a few storms will have some heavy downpours and small hail. They will drift to the south and weaken into the evening.

Sunday looks hotter with highs returning to the low and mid 90s. It’s a preview of what Kansas will get next week as high temperatures soar to near 100 from Tuesday through Thursday. There’s some potential of scattered storms returning late in the week, which may help to cool temperatures down a bit.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Light winds. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S/SW 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: An isolated evening storm, then mostly clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 67.

Sun: High: 93 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 71 Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 75 Decreasing clouds. A few overnight storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com