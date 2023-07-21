Spotty Saturday storm; heating up again soon

Severe weather is unlikely, but late day chances loom
Small chance of a few storms Saturday evening.
Small chance of a few storms Saturday evening.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet start to the weekend with some cooler temperatures and lower humidity for all areas of the state. However, it won’t stay that way for long as heat starts building up later in the weekend and much hotter weather settles in for next week.

Expect Saturday to have highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of the state. A few storms will try and develop along and north of I-70 mid to late afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely, but a few storms will have some heavy downpours and small hail. They will drift to the south and weaken into the evening.

Sunday looks hotter with highs returning to the low and mid 90s. It’s a preview of what Kansas will get next week as high temperatures soar to near 100 from Tuesday through Thursday. There’s some potential of scattered storms returning late in the week, which may help to cool temperatures down a bit.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Light winds. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S/SW 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: An isolated evening storm, then mostly clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 67.

Sun: High: 93 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 71 Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 75 Decreasing clouds. A few overnight storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed 18-year-old Caleb Faron on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in I-135 crash that killed father, critically injured son
Newton family with their pot-bellied pig, Ginger
Criminal charges could be coming for owner of emotional support pot-bellied pig
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight for western Kansas.
Severe storms across Kansas tonight

Latest News

The heat returns early next week with highs in the lower 100s.
Much cooler today / heat coming in next week
Western Kansas faces some wind & heavy rain threats
Wind & some heavy rain with storms overnight
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight for western Kansas.
Severe storms across Kansas tonight
Severe weather outlook for Thursday.
Storm chance tonight and late Thursday