Week of July 24: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on customer support.

MONDAY: Retail Sales Associate | Cox Communications | Wichita | $21 | Qualifications • High school diploma or equivalent or up to 2 years of relevant work experience • Ability to meet established sales, retention, and customer experience targets • Experience selling Wireless/Mobile products | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12603552 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Paid Time Off, Tuition Reimbursement, 401K, Child Care. | Cox Communications has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Accounting Clerk/Admin Assistant | Berry Companies, Inc. | Wichita | $18 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or equivalent • Associate degree, Technical Degree or equivalent experience preferred • Knowledge of office management systems and procedures | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12598672 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, 401K and so much more! Berry Companies, Inc. has 5 additional postings KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Refugee School Impact Specialist | International Rescue Committee | Wichita | $21.74 - $22.88 | Qualifications: • Undergraduate degree required, studies in Education, Teaching, English Language Acquisition or similar field preferred • Minimum of 1 year experience working with students required; public school, SEI environments, or ELL experience preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12598717 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, 401K. | International Rescue Committee has 12 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Customer Experience - Card Expert | Emprise Bank | Wichita | $18 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or equivalent • 2+ years of customer service experience • Successfully pass a credit check | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12575555 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Emprise Bank has 14 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Direct Support Professional - Residential | Futures Unlimited | Wellington | $16 | Qualifications: • 18 years of age • High school diploma/GED or currently enrolled in an education program to obtain • Valid Driver’s License • A desire to make a difference in the lives of the people Futures Unlimited supports | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12599998 |Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, Tuition Reimbursement, 401K. | Futures Unlimited has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS

