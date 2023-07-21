What the tech? Shipping Scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amazon Prime Day and all of the other “Black Friday in July” sales have millions of shoppers anxiously awaiting packages they ordered.

The Federal Trade Commission says sales events like this week give scammers a huge opportunity to take advantage of shoppers’ anticipation to steal their money and data through “imposter scams”.

These are some of the easiest and most lucrative scams out there and people fall for them all the time. The FTC says in 2022 alone, Americans lost over $2.6 billion to imposter scams through text messages or emails saying, “There’s a problem with your order.”

Maybe you’ve got one of these. Oftentimes, they look legit with the official logo of Amazon, UPS, FedEx, Walmart, Target, Visa, or another reputable company.

Most of the time, these scams want you to tap or click where you’re taken to a website asking you to log in to an Amazon or other account. If you do, you’re giving the bad guys your Amazon username and password and they might be able to order whatever they want with your credit card.

I received a scam email earlier this week posing as an invoice from PayPal, saying I’m being billed $1230 for a TV I didn’t order and it gave a number to call and cancel.

To show how some of the scams work, I called the number and a man answered.

“This is Daniel with Paypal Recovery,” he said. He then asked for the order number in the email and that he’ll look into the problem and put me on hold.

A few seconds later he was back on the line and explained someone compromised my PayPal account and told me to start the process of getting my money back, by going to a website and typing in a few letters to download a cancellation form.

I did go to the website where a box asked for a download code. “Do you see that?” the scammer asked. Playing dumb, I questioned the man saying I have heard about scams. He assured me this was no scam and if I wanted my money back, I should follow his instructions.

A download prompt came on the screen to install a .exe file.

“Now, click on that,” he said.

If you go this far, you’re one click away from installing an executable file on your computer. That will install malware and do all sorts of nasty things such as locking your computer for ransom or stealing sensitive information. He hung up when I told him I knew this was a scam.

Be suspicious of any text or email about a shipment delay or account problem. Rather than calling or logging in, open your Amazon app or the app of the delivery company and search for any issues with your account.

Trust your instincts. If it sounds like a scam, it probably is.

Warn your kids and grandkids. They fall for shopping and shipping scams more than baby boomers and seniors.

The scams are out there and whether you shop online or not, you’ll probably get one.

www.whatthetech.tv

