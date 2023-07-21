Will teen charged in Towne East deadly shooting be tried as adult? Judge hears arguments

A Sedgwick County district Court judge will determine if 17-year-old Te’Bryis Robinson should...
A Sedgwick County district Court judge will determine if 17-year-old Te’Bryis Robinson should be tried as an adult in last year's deadly shooting at Towne East Square mall, in Wichita.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than a year since a gunman opened fire inside Towne East Square mall in Wichita, a Sedgwick County District Court judge on Friday heard further arguments over whether the 17-year-old charged in the shooting should be tried as an adult.

This is the second time for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to seek an adult trial for 17-year-old Te’Bryis Robinson after the case was refiled in juvenile court last month due to a records issue.

If the case is tried in adult court sentencing would be strongly impacted if Robinson is found guilty. If convicted in juvenile court, he’d serve a sentence until he’s 22 1/2 years old before release. If Robinson was convicted as an adult, he’d face the possibility of life in prison without the opportunity of parole for 50 years.

Charges against Robinson include first-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon. On March 18, 2022, prosecutors say Robinson fired multiple shots after a fight in the mall. Fourteen-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton died after being shot four times.

In Sedgwick County District Court Friday, much of the hearing included testimony from a detective who worked the case. That included looking at multiple social media videos of the incident, police body camera footage of officers stopping and arresting Robinson after the shooting, and a portion of the police interview.

In the interview after his arrest, Robinson said he was at the mall with friends and people rushed them, leading to a fight. The detective said initially, Robinson told police no weapons were involved but later said Hutton hit him in the head with a gun, and that’s when he pulled out his gun and fired.

Part of the defense’s questioning of the detective included a focus on social media videos showing the fight and shooting, which they say matches what their client, Robinson, told police.

In addition to the gun police took off Robinson, two others were found at the mall. The hearing in the case to determine whether Robinson will be tried as an adult is scheduled to resume Aug. 9.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Towne East shooting suspect’s case moved back to juvenile court
Dock was a witness to the Towne East Mall who gave the victim CPR.
Towne East shooting witness gave CPR to victim, shares her story
Mother of shooting victim shares photo
Mother of Towne East Shooting victim shares photo of son

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed 18-year-old Caleb Faron on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in I-135 crash that killed father, critically injured daughter
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Newton family with their pot-bellied pig, Ginger
Criminal charges could be coming for owner of emotional support pot-bellied pig
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight for western Kansas.
Severe storms across Kansas tonight

Latest News

Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state
Netflix didn’t say what actions it will take if subscribers continue to share accounts outside...
What the Tech? Netflix eliminates cheapest, ad-free subscription plan
Building You
Week of July 24: Job of the day
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on I-135