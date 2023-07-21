Will teen charged in Towne East deadly shooting be tried as adult? Judge hears arguments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than a year since a gunman opened fire inside Towne East Square mall in Wichita, a Sedgwick County District Court judge on Friday heard further arguments over whether the 17-year-old charged in the shooting should be tried as an adult.

This is the second time for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to seek an adult trial for 17-year-old Te’Bryis Robinson after the case was refiled in juvenile court last month due to a records issue.

If the case is tried in adult court sentencing would be strongly impacted if Robinson is found guilty. If convicted in juvenile court, he’d serve a sentence until he’s 22 1/2 years old before release. If Robinson was convicted as an adult, he’d face the possibility of life in prison without the opportunity of parole for 50 years.

Charges against Robinson include first-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon. On March 18, 2022, prosecutors say Robinson fired multiple shots after a fight in the mall. Fourteen-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton died after being shot four times.

In Sedgwick County District Court Friday, much of the hearing included testimony from a detective who worked the case. That included looking at multiple social media videos of the incident, police body camera footage of officers stopping and arresting Robinson after the shooting, and a portion of the police interview.

In the interview after his arrest, Robinson said he was at the mall with friends and people rushed them, leading to a fight. The detective said initially, Robinson told police no weapons were involved but later said Hutton hit him in the head with a gun, and that’s when he pulled out his gun and fired.

Part of the defense’s questioning of the detective included a focus on social media videos showing the fight and shooting, which they say matches what their client, Robinson, told police.

In addition to the gun police took off Robinson, two others were found at the mall. The hearing in the case to determine whether Robinson will be tried as an adult is scheduled to resume Aug. 9.

