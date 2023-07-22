1 critically injured in west Wichita crash

By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically injured Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in west Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The crash happened near the intersection of W. 45th St. N. and N. Ridge. Rd. around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

We’ll update this story with additional details as they become available.

