1 seriously injured in west Wichita crash

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically injured Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in west Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The crash happened near the intersection of W. 45th St. N. and N. Ridge. Rd. around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

We’ll update this story with additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed 18-year-old Caleb Faron on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in I-135 crash that killed father, critically injured daughter
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Judge rules Kansas Highway Patrol ‘two-step’ unconstitutional
Evergy
Power needed for Panasonic plant could lead to Evergy rate hike
Small chance of a few storms Saturday evening.
Spotty Saturday storm; heating up again soon

Latest News

An Iowa man attempting to cross the interstate on foot was hit by a truck Saturday morning, the...
Iowa man seriously injured while crossing interstate on foot
The AfterShocks celebrate a second-round win the the TBT in Wichita.
AfterShocks roar back in TBT 2nd round, Purple & Black bows out
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to false shooting call reported in text to 911
Child care providers struggling to meet demand from families