AfterShocks roar back in TBT 2nd round, Purple & Black bows out

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the AfterShocks down 21 points in the second half, it seemed as though the highlight of The Basketball Tournament second-round action in Wichita would be the halftime ceremony that honored the 2013 Wichita State Final 4 team. Then, the team largely consisting of Shocker alumni, turned it on to shock the world, downing Memphis’ Beale Street Boys 73-69 after trailing at one point, 54-33. Offensive rebounding, defensive intensity and timely shooting allowed the AfterShocks to come back, take a lead and put it away with a Trey Wade bucket to eclipse the Elam-ending target of 72.

The AfterShocks move on to play Team Arkansas in the TBT Wichita Regional final. Earlier in the evening, Team Arkansas ended the run for the K-State alumni group, Purple and Black. The former Wildcats saw their quest for the $1 million grand prize come to an end, 63-52.

