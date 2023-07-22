AfterShocks roar back in TBT 2nd round, Purple & Black bows out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the AfterShocks down 21 points in the second half, it seemed as though the highlight of The Basketball Tournament second-round action in Wichita would be the halftime ceremony that honored the 2013 Wichita State Final 4 team. Then, the team largely consisting of Shocker alumni, turned it on to shock the world, downing Memphis’ Beale Street Boys 73-69 after trailing at one point, 54-33. Offensive rebounding, defensive intensity and timely shooting allowed the AfterShocks to come back, take a lead and put it away with a Trey Wade bucket to eclipse the Elam-ending target of 72.

The AfterShocks move on to play Team Arkansas in the TBT Wichita Regional final. Earlier in the evening, Team Arkansas ended the run for the K-State alumni group, Purple and Black. The former Wildcats saw their quest for the $1 million grand prize come to an end, 63-52.

Ballgame. Trey Wade Elam Ender in all 360 degrees. 🌐🔥



What a GAME! @AfterShocksTBT pic.twitter.com/XhVzsDb7nQ — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) July 22, 2023

360° 🎥 x @ThatMcDuffieKid.



I had fun with this thing tonight. 🌐 pic.twitter.com/mjW0SJiQQ2 — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) July 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com