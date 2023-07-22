Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died in a boating accident on Cape Cod, state police said.

The boat crashed into a jetty at Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on Friday night, according to a statement from state police in Massachusetts.

The initial reports were that there were some injuries, and at least one occupant of the boat was missing.

The Coast Guard, the state Environmental Police, the Barnstable County Dive Team and the Sandwich Fire marine unit initiated a joint search effort and the girl’s body was recovered off Cold Storage Beach at about 11:30 p.m., the statement said.

Her name was not made public.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as environmental and local police are investigating.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed 18-year-old Caleb Faron on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in I-135 crash that killed father, critically injured daughter
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Judge rules Kansas Highway Patrol ‘two-step’ unconstitutional
Evergy
Power needed for Panasonic plant could lead to Evergy rate hike
Small chance of a few storms Saturday evening.
Spotty Saturday storm; heating up again soon

Latest News

FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the...
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
Gilgo Beach murders: Search warrant turns up more info