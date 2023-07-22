Dam Jam arrives with health warning issued for Lake Afton

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - With thousands expected to camp at Lake Afton this weekend during the Dam Jam Festival, state and local health officials advise staying out of the water. Lake Afton is under a blue-green algae warning, which prohibits swimming. The guidance comes directly from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County.

On the Dam Jam Facebook page, organizers posted a since-removed post saying it would be safe to swim. In response to a woman commenting about the blue-green algae, the festival initially commented back, saying “We have official documentation that there is no blue-green algae. Results were released today from the state.”

But KDHE and Sedgwick County made clear again Friday, the lake is under a warning and people need to take the following precautions:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

FactFinder 12 messaged the Dam Jam on its website, looking for a response to its inaccurate conclusion the lake water is safe for swimmers. As of Friday evening, festival organizers haven’t responded.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com