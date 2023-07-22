Dam Jam arrives with health warning issued for Lake Afton
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - With thousands expected to camp at Lake Afton this weekend during the Dam Jam Festival, state and local health officials advise staying out of the water. Lake Afton is under a blue-green algae warning, which prohibits swimming. The guidance comes directly from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County.
On the Dam Jam Facebook page, organizers posted a since-removed post saying it would be safe to swim. In response to a woman commenting about the blue-green algae, the festival initially commented back, saying “We have official documentation that there is no blue-green algae. Results were released today from the state.”
But KDHE and Sedgwick County made clear again Friday, the lake is under a warning and people need to take the following precautions:
- Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
- Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.
- Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
- Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
- Water contact should be avoided.
- Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
- If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
- Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.
FactFinder 12 messaged the Dam Jam on its website, looking for a response to its inaccurate conclusion the lake water is safe for swimmers. As of Friday evening, festival organizers haven’t responded.
