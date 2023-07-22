Iowa man killed while crossing I-235 on foot

An Iowa man attempting to cross the interstate on foot was hit by a truck Saturday morning, the...
An Iowa man attempting to cross the interstate on foot was hit by a truck Saturday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.(Phil Anderson)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday update: The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed Sunday 22-year-old Colin Garrett died after being struck while crossing I-235 on foot.

The KHP is still investigating the crash.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An Iowa man was seriously injured Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-235 on foot, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday on I-235 between Kellogg and Central in Wichita, KHP said. A Wichita man was driving his truck southbound on I-235 when he struck 22-year-old Colin Garrett of Arion, Iowa.

Garrett was seriously injured in the crash. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

