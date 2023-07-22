Iowa man seriously injured while crossing interstate on foot

An Iowa man attempting to cross the interstate on foot was hit by a truck Saturday morning, the...
An Iowa man attempting to cross the interstate on foot was hit by a truck Saturday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.(Phil Anderson)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Iowa man was seriously injured Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-235 on foot, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday on I-235 between Kellogg and Central in Wichita. A Wichita man was driving his truck southbound on I-235 when he struck 22-year-old Colin Garrett of Arion, Iowa.

Garrett was seriously injured in the crash. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed 18-year-old Caleb Faron on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in I-135 crash that killed father, critically injured daughter
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Judge rules Kansas Highway Patrol ‘two-step’ unconstitutional
Evergy
Power needed for Panasonic plant could lead to Evergy rate hike
Small chance of a few storms Saturday evening.
Spotty Saturday storm; heating up again soon

Latest News

The AfterShocks celebrate a second-round win the the TBT in Wichita.
AfterShocks roar back in TBT 2nd round, Purple & Black bows out
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to false shooting call reported in text to 911
Child care providers struggling to meet demand from families
Kansas lawmakers express bipartisan concern about proposed Evergy rate hike