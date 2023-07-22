Iowa man seriously injured while crossing interstate on foot
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Iowa man was seriously injured Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-235 on foot, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday on I-235 between Kellogg and Central in Wichita. A Wichita man was driving his truck southbound on I-235 when he struck 22-year-old Colin Garrett of Arion, Iowa.
Garrett was seriously injured in the crash. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
