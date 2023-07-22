Isolated storms this evening, hotter Sunday

A few storms this evening could be severe with large hail and strong winds
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will remain possible this evening, then hotter weather is on the way over the next few days.

Isolated storms will continue to move south over northern Kansas this evening. Some of the storms could hold together into southern Kansas later in the evening before diminishing. The stronger storms could be severe with a threat of hail and strong winds.

Hotter weather is on the way Sunday. It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. A stray storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening, but most places will remain dry.

The heat will intensify into the week ahead with highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Monday with the hot weather lasting all week. Rain chances will remain low with the changing weather pattern for most of the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A slight chance of isolated storms this evening, otherwise becoming clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71

Mon: High: 97 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

