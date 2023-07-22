Kansas lawmakers express bipartisan concern about proposed Evergy rate hike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Republicans and Democrats are concerned about the latest Evergy rate-increase proposal. The utility says it needs another increase to pay for infrastructure for a new electric vehicle battery plant in DeSoto, near Kansas City. This is on top of another increase proposed earlier this year.

12 News spoke with state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle that say Kansans shouldn’t have to pay anymore than they already do. Evergy said the new Panasonic plant takes the same amount of electricity as a small city and it needs new substations and transmission lines to meet demand. To meet that, the utility is looking to customers.

While Evergy hasn’t revealed how much the increase would be, new of another rate hike raises concerns. Kansas Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, is among those pushing against Governor Laura Kelly’s message that the Panasonic project would eventually lower residential electrical rates in Kansas.

“Somehow, this Panasonic plant is going to lower residential electric rates in Kansas. There’s no responsible expert in the field who contends that,” Carmichael said. “The only people that contend that are Evergy and the governor’s office.”

With Panasonic expected to receive billions of dollars in local, state and federal incentives to construct its facility.

Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston, said he feels that a rate increase shouldn’t be considered.

“Evergy being able to put in the infrastructure and supply the needed power could easily recoup that investment over the course of the life of providing that power to Panasonic,” he said.

Kansas Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, said she’s heard from her constituents that another rate increase would push some already struggling to pay more to a tipping point.

“Nowadays, especially after COVID, so many of my constituents, especially those living on fixed incomes, they just cannot afford it,” she said.

Representing the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, David Nickel said that while he supports Panasonic’s plans for Kansas, recovering costs shouldn’t come at the burden of Evergy customers.

“We want to keep those costs as low as legally permissible, for the benefit of those customers, and not to exacerbate the energy burden as it exists in Kansas,” he said.

Evergy’s proposal still has to receive approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission.

Governor Kelly’s office provided the following statement surrounding Panasonic’s plans and the energy demand coming with it.

“While utility infrastructure is always a discussion point in these projects, we believe that these types of investments will continue to have a positive economic impact and help reduce the burden on Kansas ratepayers.”

