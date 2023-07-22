KU alumni team, Mass Street, wins TBT rendition of ‘Border War’

July 19, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA; TBT ©KellyRoss
July 19, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA; TBT ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The TBT could not have drawn a better third round matchup to square off in the Sunflower State. The group of Kansas Jayhawk alums, Mass Street, took on the Missouri alumni team, the Show Me Squad, as the Border War took to The Basketball Tournament. In the end it was Mass Street that pulled away with the game late to take the rivalry game 69-65.

Thomas Robinson led all Mass Street scorers with 15 points, including his Elam Ending game-winner free throw - his second Elam Ending game-winner in as many games in this tournament. Thirty-nine year old Keith Langford poured in 13 as sharp-shooter LeGerald Vick also knocked down three three-pointers in the win.

Mass Street now moves on to Round 3 of the TBT where they will face Team Heartfire, a non-alumni team comprised of players from across the country. That matchup will take place tomorrow at 2 pm at Charles Koch Arena. If Mass Street and the Aftershocks each win their Round 3 matchups on Sunday, the WSU vs KU alumni matchup will be set for Monday night.

