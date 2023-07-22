Pratt preps for new pool’s grand opening, unveiling of donor’s identity

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pratt community spend the first half of its summer without a public pool. That drought ends this weekend with an unveiling that’s been nearly a year in the making. And thanks to an anonymous donor, construction for city’s pool, opening this weekend, didn’t require any additional tax burden.

Before the August 22 primary election, Pratt voted to replace its city pool with a 0.5% sales-tax increase. That’s when an anonymous donor decided to cover the cost instead, all $6 million of it. At Saturday’s grand opening for Pratt’s new pool, a tarp will be pulled down, unveiling the donor’s identity. City officials said the pool also will be named after the donor.

Among those in Pratt excited for the new pool is Raul Orzo who said he’s been going to the city pool every summer in Pratt since he was a child.

“Other kids and family have been going to Turon, Cunningham, all these towns around for pools. If they’re able to stay here, maybe we can attract other people to come here,” Orzco said.

On the even of the pool’s grand opening, Pratt Mayor Zach Deeds said he’s looking forward to seeing reactions to the significant aquatic upgrade.

“I’m looking forward to the reactions on kids’ faces when they see this stuff for the first time,” Deeds said. “I’m looking forward to their reaction when they go down those slides for the first time, and the huge smiles.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com