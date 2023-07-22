Storms return one last time later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Haylen Wilhite says we are starting the morning off quiet and cool but expect warmer temperatures this afternoon. High temperatures today are still considered below average and will range in the upper 80s to low 90s around the state.

We’ll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine this afternoon but we are keeping an eye on the sky as some isolated storms are expected to pop up later in the evening across the state. There is a level 2 risk for severe storms centered around the northwest and southwest parts of the state. These storms will be very isolated, and most will remain dry. Be sure to stay in the loop of storm updates from us today as some of these storms could produce some stronger wind gusts and hail.

Looking ahead into the upcoming week there is high confidence that a prolonged heat wave will take shape next week. Most days will get close to, if not exceed 100 degrees, while rain chances stay near zero. It would be a good thing to check up your air conditioners this weekend to make sure they are ready for the upcoming scorching days...

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Sunny, slight chance for isolated storms in the evening. wind: WSW 5-10. high: 88.

Tonight: Chance for isolated storms early, then becoming mostly clear. wind: SW 5-10. low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny and getting hotter. wind: SW 5-10. high: 94.

Mon: low: 71. high: 96. Sunny and hot.

Tue: low: 74. high: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: low: 76. high: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Thu: low: 75. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: low: 75. High: 95. Mostly sunny, chance for overnight storms.

