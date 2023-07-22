Wichita police respond to false shooting call reported in text to 911

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It wasn’t so much a prank as it was a matter of ignorance with the 911 text service. Responding to a shooting reported in an emergency text, Wichita police rushed to the scene in the 1200 block of East Tipperary (west of Greenwich between Central and 13th streets) and soon discovered it was a false alarm.

Police concluded a juvenile typed out the text and “sent it,” not thinking emergency dispatchers could receive it, ignorant to the fat that the 911 dispatch text was functional and has been for several years. Wichita police documented the incident and didn’t charge the juvenile who sent the text.

There were no injuries on the call.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

