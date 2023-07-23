2 arrested for alleged human trafficking involving minor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita men have been arrested on charges including aggravated human trafficking involving a minor, according to Wichita Police Department arrest records.

38-year-old Sinora Wilson and 23-year-old Elijah McCray were arrested Saturday at the Economy Hotel Plus on W. Kellogg Drive. Their charges include aggravated human trafficking involving a minor older than 14 years of age.

Sinora is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and McCray is charged with contempt of court.

The Wichita Police Department did not comment on the case, declining to do so because it involves a minor and “due to the sensitivity of the case.”

