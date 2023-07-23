A hotter week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will turn hotter for the week ahead.

It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will approach 100 degrees. South winds will be gusty over eastern Kansas.

Tuesday will be a repeat of hot and breezy weather. With plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will again approach 100 degrees during the afternoon.

The hot weather pattern will continue for the entire week with high temperatures remaining close to 100 degrees each day. With the humidity, heat index values could approach 105 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely be the peak of the heat.

Even past Thursday, high temperatures will still remain in the upper 90s through next weekend. Rain chances will also remain low with this weather pattern for the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75

Tue: High: 100 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 97 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

