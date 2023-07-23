A hotter week ahead

Highs near 100 degrees each day this week
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will turn hotter for the week ahead.

It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will approach 100 degrees. South winds will be gusty over eastern Kansas.

Tuesday will be a repeat of hot and breezy weather. With plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will again approach 100 degrees during the afternoon.

The hot weather pattern will continue for the entire week with high temperatures remaining close to 100 degrees each day. With the humidity, heat index values could approach 105 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely be the peak of the heat.

Even past Thursday, high temperatures will still remain in the upper 90s through next weekend. Rain chances will also remain low with this weather pattern for the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75

Tue: High: 100 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 97 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Judge rules Kansas Highway Patrol ‘two-step’ unconstitutional
The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed 18-year-old Caleb Faron on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in I-135 crash that killed father, critically injured daughter
An Iowa man attempting to cross the interstate on foot was hit by a truck Saturday morning, the...
Iowa man killed while crossing I-235 on foot
police lights
1 critically injured in west Wichita crash

Latest News

what's next
A sunny and warm Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Isolated storms this evening, hotter Sunday
Strong to severe storms are possible today.
Storms return one last time later today
Small chance of a few storms Saturday evening.
Spotty Saturday storm; heating up again soon