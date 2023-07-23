A sunny and warm Sunday

Near normal lower to middle 90s today
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cool and quiet start to our Sunday with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. However, later today underneath bright blue skies, highs will climb into the middle 90s, or a couple of degrees above average.

The heat dome that has been impacting areas to our south and west is heading our way. In addition to little, if any rain chances this week, temperatures will average 5-10 degrees above average.

The hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs above the century mark. Factor in a little humidity, and it may feel like 105 degrees or close to weather alert territory.

A slight cool-down, and perhaps a storm or two is possible on Friday and/or Saturday. However, overall the weather pattern looks hot and dry into early August.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 99.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 100. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 101. Mostly sunny and hot.

Thu: Low: 77. High: 102. Sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 98. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 95. Sunny.

