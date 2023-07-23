Wichita man dead after falling from boat in OK lake
Published: Jul. 23, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDA Police) confirmed it recovered the body of a boat operator who fell from his boat into Grand Lake Saturday.
A witness told GRDA Police 47-year-old Daniel “Ray” Siebert from Wichita was operating a 1979 Mastercraft when he fell from the boat. Witnesses said the vessel appeared to strike him after he entered the water.
A team searched for Siebert and his body was recovered around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
GRDA Police is investigating the incident.
