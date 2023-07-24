3rd patient sues Ascension Via Christi following sexual assault arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A third patient is suing Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Wichita, Inc. in connection to the arrest of Miguel Rodela. He’s accused of sexually assaulting patients at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.

The lawsuit, filed on the patient’s behalf by the Hutton & Hutton Law Firm, claims Rodela entered St. Francis Hospital just after midnight on June 15, 2023, by following an employee through an entrance. He was seen on hospital surveillance wearing a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

“After allegedly raping a patient on the 8th floor, and then sexually assaulting a second patient on the 7th floor, Rodela made his way to the third victim’s room on the 6th floor. The third victim, T.R.W., was a 47-year-old lady recovering from a traumatic brain injury stemming from a motor vehicle accident. The victim’s arms were in soft restraints – meaning they were tied to her hospital bed,” states a release from Hutton & Hutton. “Rodela was caught by security on top of the victim lifting up her clothing. Rodela admitted to law enforcement that he entered the patient’s room to sexually gratify himself and fulfill his sexual fantasies.”

The lawsuit states that while in the third patient’s room, Rodela’s actions were interrupted by a certified nursing assistant (CNA). The CNA saw Rodela in the third patient’s room and asked for Rodela’s assistance in repositioning T.R.W. in the hospital bed, which Rodela did.

The lawsuit states that no one from Ascension spoke to the victim’s family after the incident or informed them about what had happened to her. The victim’s spouse only learned the details from law enforcement.

The lawsuit also points out prior security incidents at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital including on November 7, 2022, when a gun was discharged in the pediatric unit, and on November 22, 2023, when a man allegedly trespassed by entering the hospital and assaulting someone. The suit alleges he was armed with a gun and drugs.

“Nurses have previously reported that these incidents were reported to management. According to those nurses, requests for additional security were ignored.”

Hutton & Hutton represents two other patients who filed similar lawsuits against Ascension Via Christi in connection with Rodela’s case.

On June 21, 2023, Rodela was charged with rape, attempted rape and battery. He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

