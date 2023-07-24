Heat wave coming this week

Multiple days of very hot weather is ahead for us this week.
Multiple days of very hot weather is ahead for us this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Jul. 24, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a mild Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. However, later today underneath mainly sunny skies, highs will get close to the century mark. Factor in the humidity and it will feel a few degrees warmer.

The heat dome that has been impacting areas to our south and west is heading our way. In addition to little, if any rain chances this week, temperatures will average 5-10 degrees above average.

The hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs above the century mark. Factor in a little humidity, and it may feel like 105 degrees – hotter in spots – which puts us in weather alert territory.

A slight cool-down, and perhaps a few storms around the state is possible this weekend. However, highs in the middle to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday keep us above average for late July.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 99.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 102. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: Low: 76. High: 103. Sunny and very hot.

Fri: Low: 75. High: 101. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 75. High: 98. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 97. Partly cloudy.

