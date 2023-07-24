Hot and getting hotter this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot weather is here to stay for the next several days, and there won’t be much (if any) opportunity for rainfall. The heat dome should lock in for the central Plains and the forecast will remain sunny or mostly sunny through mid-late week.

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will be near 100, but with the humidity could make it feel like 105 degrees in some areas. Breezy south winds will accompany the heat for central and southern Kansas.

Wednesday will remain quite hot with highs near 100 and plenty of afternoon sunshine. An isolated storm chance returns to northwest Kansas in the evening, but those will be few and far between.

There’s no big change in the weather later this week either. Highs will remain near or at 100 degrees and chances for storms will be limited to far northern Kansas (if they even develop at all).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to sunny; breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 76.

Wed: High: 102 Mostly sunny to sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 75 Sunny.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny to sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 74 Sunny.

Mon: High: 101 Low: 76 Sunny.

