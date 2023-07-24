Hot and getting hotter this week

Take it easy and factor in frequent breaks in AC if possible
Heat will be relentless this week
Heat will be relentless this week(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot weather is here to stay for the next several days, and there won’t be much (if any) opportunity for rainfall. The heat dome should lock in for the central Plains and the forecast will remain sunny or mostly sunny through mid-late week.

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will be near 100, but with the humidity could make it feel like 105 degrees in some areas. Breezy south winds will accompany the heat for central and southern Kansas.

Wednesday will remain quite hot with highs near 100 and plenty of afternoon sunshine. An isolated storm chance returns to northwest Kansas in the evening, but those will be few and far between.

There’s no big change in the weather later this week either. Highs will remain near or at 100 degrees and chances for storms will be limited to far northern Kansas (if they even develop at all).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to sunny; breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 76.

Wed: High: 102 Mostly sunny to sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 75 Sunny.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny to sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 74 Sunny.

Mon: High: 101 Low: 76 Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDA Police) confirmed it recovered the body...
Wichita man dead after falling from boat in OK lake
Two Wichita men have been arrested by the Wichita Police Department on charges including...
2 arrested for alleged human trafficking involving minor
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state
Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Judge rules Kansas Highway Patrol ‘two-step’ unconstitutional

Latest News

Multiple days of very hot weather is ahead for us this week.
Heat wave coming this week
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.
A hotter week ahead
what's next
A sunny and warm Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Isolated storms this evening, hotter Sunday