Kansas, North Carolina to meet in men’s basketball home-and-home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Men’s basketball bluebloods Kansas and North Carolina will meet in a home-and-home series starting in the 2024-25 season, the two schools announced Monday.

The first meeting will be in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Nov. 8, 2024. The following year the two teams will meet at The Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Nov. 14. In the 12-game series between the two schools that dates back to 1957 NCAA title game, this will be just the second meeting in Allen Fieldhouse and the first in Chapel Hill.

Kansas is the winningest program in college basketball history entering the 2023-24 season with 2,385 all-time victories. North Carolina is third on the list with 2,347 wins.

The KU-UNC series is tied 6-6 and Kansas has won the last four matchups, all during the Bill Self coaching era and all in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas won the last meeting, 72-69, in the 2022 NCAA National Championship game. The two teams have met seven times in the NCAA Tournament, including two NCAA title games, including a 1957 a UNC triple overtime 54-53 win.

