KBI announces new taskforce dedicated to stop fentanyl trafficking in Kansas

Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.
Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Monday announced a strengthened effort dedicated to stopping fentanyl trafficking in the Sunflower State. The KBI said it’s part of a collaborative initiative, the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team or, “JFIT,” with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The KBI said JFIT’s objective “is to identify and disrupt fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks, and remove this deadly drug from Kansas streets.”

KBI special agents, KHP troopers and HSI agents “experienced in complex narcotics investigations,” are part of teams in which members “are embedded alongside federal, state and local law enforcement officers operating all across Kansas,” the KBI said in its news release announcing the task force’s formation.

“This task force will allow for increased coordination of intelligence, personnel and resources,” the agency said

The KBI’s new K-9 unit is a component to JFIT’s strategy to stop fentanyl trafficking in Kansas. The agency said these are the first fentanyl-detecting K-9 officers in Kansas.

“The task force has implemented several proactive strategies to address the dangers inflicted on Kansans by fentanyl manufacturers and dealers,” the KBI said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

